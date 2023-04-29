BARBERINO-TAVARNELLE, TUSCANY — For the past several years — and for the foreseeable future — I have spent approximately 90 days each year hosting Americans in Europe. I am currently seven weeks into my Spring 2023 trips with the fourth group I’ve hosted since mid-March. We are in Tuscany. Next week I will head to Holland and Belgium to host a group of 25 Americans, most of whom have traveled with me before. For some it will be their fifth or sixth trip with me over the past six years. We are fast friends by now.

Newsletters

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef, author and travel host. Find his recipe for Pasta Carbonara at robertstjohn.com.

Recommended for you