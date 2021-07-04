NEW ALBANY • When Lyndie and Brad Scott started building their home in New Albany in 2008, dark colors were all the rage.
“The walls in the kitchen, breakfast and family room were deep red,” Lyndie said. “The foyer was gold. The living room was dark brown. Twelve years ago, those colors were in style.”
The kitchen cabinets were a peanut butter color, the granite countertops were black and tan, and tile was everywhere.
“Those colors were just weighing me down,” Lyndie said.
She and Brad had been talking about redoing the main living area downstairs – the kitchen, breakfast room, living room and family room – but it took a pandemic to spur them into action.
“We’d been wanting to do it for a while, but COVID pushed us over the edge,” Lyndie said. “We were just spending so much time together at home.”
Lyndie is a nurse practitioner, and Brad is a family medicine specialist at Creekmore Clinic, which they purchased four years ago from Dr. Sam Creekmore. The Scotts have four children: Molly, a junior at Ole Miss; Maggie, who is headed to Ole Miss; Julianna, who’ll be a sophomore at New Albany High School in August; and Harrison, who’ll start third grade at New Albany Elementary.
“When we first built this house, we wanted a place our kids could grow up enjoying, a place to have their friends over,” said Brad, 48. “We wanted a place our kids would bring their kids back to. We built this with the intention of it being our forever home.”
But the forever home wasn’t exactly working for the family.
“I hated my kitchen, hated it the whole time,” said Lyndie, 47. “It had a high-low bar that curved around the middle of the kitchen. The only way in and out of the kitchen was a small opening, unless you came through the dining room. We played ring-around-the-rosie around that bar. It was terrible.”
So in July 2020, the transformation began. The kitchen was taken down to the studs – even the ceiling – and was opened up to the living room. But they didn’t add any square footage.
“It was plenty big,” Lyndie said. “It just wasn’t functional for us.”
All the walls in the kitchen, breakfast room, living room and family room are now painted Repose Gray by Sherwin-Williams, and all the trim and ceilings are a clean, bright white.
The kitchen cabinets, built by Wooten Cabinets in West Union, are alabaster white with champagne bronze hardware. The top cabinets are illuminated with glass front doors, and are filled with Mississippi-made pottery.
“I love me some McCarty and Peter’s,” Lyndie said.
The Scotts replaced the refrigerator and microwave, but kept the rest of the stainless appliances because there was nothing wrong with them. They also added a coffee bar in the butler’s pantry.
The furniture in the living room and family room is upholstered in light-colored fabrics, and luxury vinyl tile covers the floors.
“When we lightened up these rooms, it made a huge difference,” Lyndie said. “It just lifted my spirits.”
The Scotts’ home is a two-story French style, with about 5,200 square feet.
Downstairs are the master bedroom and bath, two half-baths, the living room, family room, kitchen, breakfast room, mudroom/laundry room, dining room, craft room, study and foyer. Upstairs are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a movie room.
“The movie room was done around 2015,” Lyndie said. “We kind of wanted to do one initially, but it wasn’t on the house plan. But we had a pretty good-size attic we could use.”
The movie room has a 120-inch screen with a projector and stadium seating for eight. Behind the second row of seats is an eat-in bar with five bar stools, a sink and a fridge. Cable TV, Netflix, Hulu and DVDs can all be played through the system.
“It’s pretty nice to sit in the movie room and watch a ballgame,” Brad said.
The movie room isn’t the only addition the family made to the home.
In 2010, they added a gunite pool trimmed in stone with Sheer Descent waterfalls to the back yard. And in 2013, they saved up and built an outdoor kitchen, complete with a grill, sink, fridge, ice maker, cedar cabinets, granite countertops and an outdoor fireplace.
“We spend a lot of time out there with family and friends,” Lyndie said. “We do a good bit of entertaining. We’ve hosted birthday parties for both kids and adults, showers, and we have a wedding reception coming up. We’ve been so blessed, and we want to share what we have with others.”