While watching "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" a couple of weeks ago, I heard Stephen’s comedic take on the announcement of Pantone’s choice of next year’s most auspicious color – Pantone Very Peri, the name of which is a shortened version of periwinkle.
Colbert: “I’ve got some big news for color lovers, though, because Pantone has unveiled their Color of the Year for 2022. My money was on Paul Rudd. Turns out I was wrong, because for the first time ever Pantone chose a brand new color of their creation called ‘Very Peri.’ Although, based on that image they should have called it Monster, Inc. Pubes.
“Pantone claims the new color ‘the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red’ and the already existingness of purple. Purple, they made purple. The company also said the new hue was a ‘symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going though.’ Well, if they really wanted to capture the moment we’re going through they should have gone with Aaaahhhhhhh-qua!”
Colbert's colorful, comedic remarks weren't far off the mark when saying Pantone made purple. You see the color purple doesn’t even exist in the real world. Stay with me. The rainbow’s colors range from red to violet … but violet and purple aren't the same color. Purple only exists in our heads. On the visible light spectrum, violets lie out beyond the blues; whereas purples are made by mixing red with blue. A rainbow can’t mix light like that. Look closely at a rainbow and midway between red and blue you’ll find green, not purple. That’s right, there is no purple space on the rainbow. There is no such thing as purple light. Yet we definitely can see purple. How can this be?
We can only see purple when the colors red and blue are fused together by the rods and cones in our eyes. Purple is an anomaly of the way we see color, which in reality makes it the most intimate and personal of colors; it is literally created within the depths of our eyes.
The people of the Pantone Institute say, “We are living in transformative times. This very periwinkle color by its very nature reflects that mixture of extremes. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways. Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new color possibilities. With trends in gaming, the expanding popularity of the metaverse and rising artistic community in the digital space Pantone Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa."
Live well – live in beauty!