VERONA – The city of Verona's employee Christmas party will be Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all employees and guests. The 12 days of Christmas will be observed with an employee receiving a gift during the event.

Newsletters

MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net.

Recommended for you