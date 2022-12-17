VERONA – The city of Verona's employee Christmas party will be Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all employees and guests. The 12 days of Christmas will be observed with an employee receiving a gift during the event.
The redistricting plan has been adopted by the Verona Board of Aldermen.
Every 10 years following the decennial census, ward lines must be redrawn so that each ward is substantially equal in population. This process, called redistricting, falls under the purview of the Verona Board of Aldermen and is important to ensure population equality and voting rights protection. As a key part of the process, a public hearing was held for the purpose of reviewing the proposed redistricting plans and receiving written and oral comments.
On Dec. 2, the board voted 3-2 to select Redistricting Plan #1. The board made this selection from the one and only plan that was proposed by redistricting consultant Chris Watson AICP, Bridge & Watson Urban Planners & Consultants. The map is on display at Verona City Hall.
City happenings
• Verona City Hall will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year's.
• On Dec. 10, more than 400 toys were given to needy children in the Verona area. A parent picked out four gifts per child.
• On Dec. 11, the North Mississippi Children’s Choir of over 100 enrolled with 70 present presented a Christmas Program with a Happy Birthday Jesus Party afterward.
• The Servant Hearts Food Panty gave food boxes to around 400 needy families on Dec. 17.
• The First Step Prayer Saturday will be held at the Anchor Church on Jan. 7 at 9 am. Everyone is invited to attend.
• Chandlers Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church would not say "goodbye" to Pastor Lesha Agnew for her four years of service, but instead said "see you around" as she was promoted to presiding elder at Cincinnati Dayton Indianapolis District-2nd Episcopal District.
Chandlers Temple welcomed the Rev. Jeffery Freeman and his family as the new pastor in August to shepherd the congregation.
• Thanks, dear readers, for calling and emailing me regarding the passenger trains of yesteryear. I will write more about them from your comments
Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
