There came a point — probably about the fourth or fifth minute into her profanity-laden rant — in which I realized Mandy was genuinely upset by the episode of “Pawn Stars” we were watching.
“Who would buy that?” she said, or something close to that, as she gestured furiously toward our television screen and the 1983 Apple Lisa — a massive beige box that is notable for being both one of the world’s first graphics-based personal computers and also a tremendous commercial flop — one of show’s cast of characters, Rick Harrison, was considering purchasing.
I paused the show.
“Computer collector,” I believe I said.
“But why? What’s the point?”
I cut off the TV, stood up from my chair and shrugged.
“Just to have it,” I said. “Let’s head to bed.”
For those somehow unfamiliar with A&E’s ubiquitous reality series, “Pawn Stars” follows the adventures of the Harrison family, owners of World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, as they haggle their way through a parade of planted customers with rare and/or unique items with which they are now eager to part … if the price is right. It’s kind of like “Antiques Roadshow” if it was slightly flashier and included wacky comedic sequences. Since the show’s 2009 debut, it’s aired some 500-plus episodes and spawned a host of knock-offs, all named using somewhat icky porn-based puns like “Hard Core Pawn,” “Pawn Queens,” “Pawn Hub” and “Gay Pawn.”
I may have made some of those up.
The show is an incessant reminder of just how much disposable money some people have. Rick Harrison, for example. The seller’s asking price for the 1983 Apple Lisa: $105,000.
Rick barely batted an eye.
“I know people will shell out big bucks for these vintage computers,” he told the seller and, presumably, anyone watching who, like Mandy, was suddenly flabbergasted. “Does it work?”
“It does,” the seller said, then walked Rick through the boot-up process. After flipping a switch on the box’s backside and waiting for roughly 45 seconds while the room filled with a growing hum, Rick and the seller and we, the lucky viewers, were greeted by a barebones, black-and-white desktop.
“You can drag these boxes around,” the seller explained. “You can also type and do all kinds of things.”
By “all kinds of things,” I assume he meant, “turn the computer off again.”
And to think, people back in the early 1980s were reluctant to shell out $10,000 — roughly equivalent to the cost of a Fiat 124 Spider or approximately 5,500 pounds of ground beef in 2022 dollars — for the thing.
Rick told the seller he thought it was cool, which it wasn’t, and after some haggling, agreed to buy the computer — which has less functionality than just about any piece of tech you have within arm’s reach right now —for $95,000. From his comments to the camera, the show’s star seemed to believe he could turn around and sell the thing for a profit that same day.
As I mentioned earlier, Mandy found this transaction horrendously egregious.
“Who has that kind of money to waste on that?” she yelled from the bathroom in our bedroom.
“Rich nerds,” I said as I crawled beneath the covers.
“There are children being trafficked right now,” she said. Although not directly related to someone spending the cost of our house to purchase what is basically a cumbersome paperweight, I caught what she was throwing and offered my support.
“You’re right,” I said.
“That’s the problem with the world,” she said as she changed into her sleepwear. “There are people out there who can afford to drop one-hundred-thousand dollars on a smoker’s teeth-colored useless piece of outdated crap, and then there’s the rest of us.”
“I think that dude who was selling all those expensive shoes was just as bad,” I said.
“At least you can wear those,” she said, crawling into bed next to me.
“Not for what he was charging,” I said.
I reached over to our bedside lamp.
“It’s just disgusting,” she said, rolling toward me. “It belongs in a museum.”
"Indiana Jones would agree," I said. "So do I."
I flipped off the light.
