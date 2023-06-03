I peeped between the slats in the blinds, gingerly separating two among the stack just enough that my eyes could slip between them but, hopefully, not so far that those I intended to spy upon would notice my voyeurism.
“Let’s see what we have here,” I whispered to myself, top teeth digging into my bottom lip in anticipation.
Our small front yard stretched out before me, same as always. It appeared empty, the neighborhood streets rolling one into the next without so much as a dog-walker in sight.
There definitely weren’t any birds. I huffed, disappointed.
“Where are you guys?” I said to the glass and the birdless yard beyond.
I risked pressing my face further into the blinds, craning rightward to see if the suet basket I’d hung from a branch of a nearby tree the previous day had done its job in attracting any avian critters.
The basket — a small square cage I’d filled with a sticky peanut butter block that, from what the package claimed, was like filet mignon of the pecking order — was gone.
“Those feathered fiends stole it,” I whisper-yelled as I stared into the void where a suet feeder should have been.
A moment of rational thought quieted this idea. Of course the tiny birds that occasionally populated our yard didn’t run off — or fly off, I suppose — with the feeder. It had to weigh a pound or two when loaded with a brick-like bird buffet; getting the thing airborne would either require coordination or steroids.
“An owl could lift it,” the contrarian part of my brain interjected. “Or a hawk. Maybe a hawk took it.”
But, no. Of course not. Hawks and owls and their fellow birds of prey, while certainly capable of hauling the small feeder and its contents skyward, likely wouldn’t be interested in the compressed peanuts it contained.
“Maybe if I’d filled it with squished mice and flattened cats,” I told myself. “But not peanuts. Never peanuts.”
I elected to investigate the feeder’s disappearance, fully realizing that doing so could frighten away any birds that happened to be on the verge of bouncing into my line of sight.
I can’t say for certain how upset I would have been to open the front door to a flock of jays, mockingbirds, cardinals and the like taking flight, because that’s not what happened. Nothing remotely like that.
I stood on the porch, hands on my hips, and surveyed the total absence of birds in my front yard. If anything, there were fewer birds than before I put out the feeder.
“You know what this reminds me of?” the contrarian part of my brain said. “Twitter. Like, how you’ll post something that you just know is going to get a response, and then it’s nothing but a big round goose egg. Nada. Nothing. No likes. Zero shares.”
“Maybe they’re sub-tweeting me,” I suggested.
“Sure, buddy.”
I found the little metal cage among the yard debris at the base of the small tree. At first, I thought maybe a flock of squabbling birds, desperate to eat from the food I’d laid out for them, had knocked the feeder loose. But the peanut brick seemed untouched.
“Likely, you didn’t secure it to the tree very well,” the contrarian part of my brain suggested. I hate that guy.
I looped the cage’s thin chain around the tree branch again and gave it a couple of quick tugs to ensure it wasn’t going anywhere. I stood back and briefly thought that maybe … just maybe … it would spontaneously be swarmed by hungry birds.
It was not.
Back inside the living room, I again peeked through the blinds. Testing hope, I suppose.
Just outside the window, a robin pecked through yard debris at the base of the small tree. The feeder, untouched, dangled directly overhead, swaying gently in the summer breeze.
