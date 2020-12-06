TROXIE is an 8-month-old spayed female cat. This gray and brown tabby domestic shorthair would love a forever home. Troxie’s adoption number is 112002N.
MOMMA is a 4-year-old spayed female cat. This gray tabby needs someone to love her and rub her soft fur. Momma’s adoption number is 070717N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Troxie or Momma with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.