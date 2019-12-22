TIFFANY is a black domestic shorthair cat that has been spayed. She will be 8 months old Monday and is looking for a forever home. Tiffany’s adoption number is 102307M.
RINOA is an 18-month-old female dog that has been spayed. She’s thought to be a hound mix with her brindle markings and tiger stripes, and she’s ready to find a loving home. Rinoa’s adoption number is 112220M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Tiffany or Riona with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.