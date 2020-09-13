BOUDREAUX is a 21-month-old male dog. He is a black and brown and thought to be a Boxer mix. Boudreaux needs to be the only dog in the home. His adoption number is 050816N.
AMELIA is a 7-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. This black and white beauty with soulful eyes is looking for a forever home. Amelia’s adoption number is 120302M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Boudreaux or Amelia with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.