PRISSY is a 5-year-old spayed female dog. This brindle Mountain Cur mix needs a permanent home with lots of love. Prissy’s adoption number is 091201N.
SEPTEMBER is a 3-month old female domestic shorthair cat. This adorable brown tabby has lovely green eyes and a big heart. Now, she just needs a forever family. September’s adoption number is 090401N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Prissy or September with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.