PIPER is a 1-year-old spayed female dog. Blonde and black, she’s thought to be a Shepherd mix. She needs a permanent, loving home. Piper’s adoption number is 031801N.
PICASSO is a 3-year-old neutered male dog. This mahogany and white Feist mix needs a forever home. Picasso’s adoption number is 031701N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Piper or Picasso with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.