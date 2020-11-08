LICORICE is a 2-year-old spayed female dog. This Terrier/Pit Bull mix is black with a little white on her chest. She’s looking for a loving family. Licorice’s adoption number is 091603N.
ELLIOT is a 3-month neutered male kitten. This white and tan tabby doesn’t need to grow up in a shelter – he needs a permanent home. Elliot’s adoption number is 101914N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Licorice or Elliot with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.