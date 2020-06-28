DIAMOND is a 2-year-old spayed female dog. She’s a black and tan Retriever mix who is looking for a kind family and a forever home. Diamond’s adoption number is 021204N.
WAGNER is a 4-year-old neutered male dog. He is a large mixed breed male who is white with black spots. Wagner is heartworm positive with treatment sponsored, and needs to be the only dog in the home. His adoption number is 052111N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE
Diamond or Wagner with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.