BABY is an 8-month-old domestic shorthair cat. Don’t let the handsome tuxedo markings fool you – Baby is a female and looking for a forever home. Baby’s adoption number is 113004M.
BEE is a 22-month-old tan female dog who has been spayed. She’s thought to be a hound mix and she’s ready to find a permanent, loving home. Bee’s adoption number is 013110M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Baby or Bee with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.