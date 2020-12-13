TRACY is a 7-year-old spayed female cat. This gray and tan domestic shorthair was found as a stray. She’s looking for a permanent home. Tracy’s adoption number is 101912N.
SWEET POTATO is a 4-year-old spayed female cat. This torbie - orange and tabby markings on white – was found as a stray at Itawamba Community College. She is FIV-positive and needs to be in a one-cat home. Sweet Potato’s adoption number is 112501N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Tracy or Sweet Potato with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.