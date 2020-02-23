PRIM is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat. This sweet tabby is orange and black with some white and gray. Prim would love a forever home. Her adoption number is 010301N.
MARY is a 2 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. She’s thought to be a German Shepherd/Boxer mix with a black and brown coat. She needs a permanent, loving home. Mary’s adoption number is 071602M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Prim or Mary with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.