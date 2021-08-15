DEE is a 17-month-old cream-colored spayed female dog. This medium-sized Retriever mix is looking for a good home with a loving family. Dee’s adoption number is 060102P.
BLACK BEAN is a 5-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat. This black and white tabby needs a permanent home and lots of love. Black Bean’s adoption number is 070813P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Dee or Black Bean with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Dee or Black Bean with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.