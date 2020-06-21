MICHAEL is a 2-year-old neutered male dog. He’s a large tri-color mixed breed who is heartworm negative. Michael is looking for a good home with a kind owner. His adoption number is 021910N.
CERBERUS is a 2-year-old neutered male dog. This brown and white brindle beauty is thought to be a Terrier/Pit Bull mix. Cerberus needs a loving, permanent home. His adoption number is 061201N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Michael or Cerberus with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.