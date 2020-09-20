PAYTON is a 20-month-old neutered mahogany-colored male dog. This Redbone/Coonhound mix is looking for a forever home. Payton’s adoption number is 080103N.
JAZPURR is a 9-month old male neutered domestic shorthair cat. This gray and black tabby needs a permanent, loving home. Jazpurr’s adoption number is 082606N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Payton or Jazpurr with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.