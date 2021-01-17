ZEUS is a 10-month-old neutered male dog. A Treeing Tennessee Brindle/Plott Hound mix, Zeus has been at the shelter since October. He is heartworm negative and needs a good home. Zeus’ adoption number is 102609N.
VORTEX is an 8-month-old neutered male cat. This black beauty came to the shelter as a stray and has been there since November. He needs a permanent home with a loving family. Vortex’s adoption number is 110510N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Zeus or Vortex with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.