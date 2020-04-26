ASHTON is a 3-year-old neutered male dog. He’s a brown and white Terrier-Pit Bull mix who doesn’t need to spend any more time in an animal shelter. Ashton would love a forever home. His adoption number is 031113N.
HOLMES is a 15-month-old neutered male dog. With black and white coloring, he’s thought to be a Boxer mix. He needs a permanent, loving home. Holmes’ adoption number is 072307M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Ashton or Holmes with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.