BEAR is an 8-month-old male domestic shorthair cat. His jet back coat and bright gold eyes will melt your heart. He can’t wait to find a forever family. Bear’s adoption number is 113002M.
BUDFORD is a 2-year-old black and brown male dog. He’s thought to be a little bit Retriever and a little bit Labrador. He’s ready to find a permanent, loving home. Budford’s adoption number is 112702M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Budford or Bear with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.