PANDAI is a 17-month-old spayed female Terrier/Pit Bull mix who was found roaming by animal control in January. Her owners were located and contacted, but they never came to get her. If you can give Pandai a good home, her adoption number is 012703Q.
Pets of the Week
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE xxxx or xxxx with a good home, call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $100 to $175. Adoption fees for cats and kittens range from $80 to $100. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.
Ginna Parsons
Food & living editor
Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Tupelo
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.