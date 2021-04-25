MONTY is an 8-month-old male domestic shorthair cat. This sleek black kitty is a super sweet boy who needs a loving home. Monty's adoption number is 041508P.
JOHN is an 8-year-old neutered male dog. This black, tan and white hound mix has been treated for heartworms. He's an older dog, but he still has plenty of spunk. John's adoption number is 022402P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Monty or John with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.