JIX is a 2-year-old spayed female dog. This black and tan Shetland Sheepdog/Feist mix is looking for a forever home. Jix's adoption number is 031914P.
DIANA is a 2-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. This brown and gray tabby needs a loving family. Diana's adoption number is 041401P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Jix or Diana with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.