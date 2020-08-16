KINLEY is a 4-year-old female dog who is looking for a kind family. This Dalmatian mix is heartworm positive and her treatment has been sponsored. Kinley’s adoption number is 061914N.
CONNOR is an 8-month old neutered male dog who is heartworm negative. He’s a brown and white Shepherd mix who is looking for a forever home. Connor’s adoption number is 032802N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Kinley or Connor with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.