SKYLAR is a 5-year-old female dog. This gray and white Terrier/American Pit Bull mix is looking for a forever home. Skyler's adoption number is 040712P.
BRONX is a 2-year-old male neutered cat. This sweet tabby is FIV-positive and needs to be in an only-cat home, or in a home with other cats who are positive for the virus. Bronx's adoption number is 033105P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Skylar or Bronx with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.