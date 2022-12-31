MATISSE is a 3 1/2-year-old neutered male dog. This Black Mouth Cur/Shepherd mix was picked up by animal control in October and needs a new home. Matisse's adoption number is 100602Q.
SAMHAIN is a 1-year-old spayed female cat. This black beauty, who arrived at the shelter in October with her seven kittens, now needs a loving family to take her in. Samhain's adoption number is 100425Q.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Matisse or Samhain with a good home, call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $100 to $175. Adoption fees for cats and kittens range from $80 to $100. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.
...Patchy Dense Fog This Morning...
Persistent drizzle and fog have contributed to several sites east of
the Mississippi River reporting visibilities of 1/2 mile. Outside
of this, visibilities are between 2 and 3 miles, but worsening
conditions are possible over the next few hours. Please use
caution while using roadways this morning.