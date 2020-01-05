SWAYZE is a shorthair tabby cat who’s just 3 months old. Who could resist those ears, those eyes and those white boots? He needs a forever, loving home. Swayze’s adoption number is 113003M.
MAINE is a 20-month-old brindle-brown neutered male dog. He’s thought to be a little bit Shepherd and a little bit Belgian Malinois. He’s looking for a permanent home. Maine’s adoption number is 041203M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Swayze or Maine with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.