MALEFICENT is a 24-month-old spayed female dog who is heartworm negative. This black and white American Blue Heeler mix needs a home with older kids and no chickens. If you can give Maleficent a good home, her adoption number is 011101P.
WALLY is a 9-month old neutered male domestic shorthair cat. This sweet gray and brown tabby needs a loving home. Wally’s adoption number is 020806P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Maleficent or Wally with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.