{strong}MAIRE is a 2-year-old female black and tan hound dog. She is looking for a forever home. Maire’s adoption number is 042207P.
FILLMORE is a 3-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat. This gray and white tabby will purr for you if you give him a loving family. Fillmore’s adoption number is 052711P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Maire or Fillmore with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.