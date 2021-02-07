FRECKLES is a 19-month-old spayed female dog. A German Shorthaired Pointer mix, this black-and-white spotted girl will do best in a home without kids. If you can give Freckles a forever home, her adoption number is 121801N.
RUSTY is a 4-year-old neutered male cat. This orange domestic longhair cat has to be loved on and petted or he will not eat. If you can give Rusty lots of attention, his adoption number is 010820P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Freckles or Rusty with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.