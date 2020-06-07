SOOKIE is a 3-year-old female dog. This brown and white pup who was found as a stray is a Bull Terrier/Feist mix. She is heartworm positive, but her treatment is sponsored. Sookie’s adoption number is 052605N.
CERBERUS is a 5-year-old orange and white neutered male cat. He has been declawed on all four paws, so he must be an inside pet. Cerberus would love a forever home with a kind owner. His adoption number is 052704N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Sookie or Cerberus with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.