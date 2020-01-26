PEE-WEE is an 8-month-old female domestic shorthair cat. She’s mostly black with a little white and she has been spayed. Pee-Wee would love a forever home. Her adoption number is 053004M.
MAY is a 7-year-old spayed black and brown female dog. She’s thought to be a Miniature Pinscher/Feist mix. This sweet girl needs a permanent, loving home. May’s adoption number is 110509M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Pee-Wee or May with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.