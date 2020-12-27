BRENDA is a 2 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. This tricolor American Foxhound mix is an owner surrender. She is heartworm positive and her treatment is paid for. If you’d like to give Brenda a forever home, her adoption number is 101212N.
SUNSET is a 3-month-old spayed female kitten. This orange tabby beauty came in to the shelter as a stray. Sunset needs a loving family to give her a good home. Her adoption number is 090405N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Brenda or Sunset with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.