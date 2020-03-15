ALFALFA is an 18-month-old male domestic shorthair cat. He’s a brown and white neutered tabby with big green eyes and soft white paws. Alfalfa would love a forever home. His adoption number is 011603N.
SHYLEIGH is a 3-year-old spayed female dog. She’s thought to be a Labrador Retriever mix with a black and white coat. She needs a permanent, loving home. Shyleigh’s adoption number is 102403M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Alfalfa or Shyleigh with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.