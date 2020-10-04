REBA is a 4-year-old spayed female dog. She’s a white and tan hound dog mix who needs a loving, forever home. Reba’s adoption number is 072208N.
LORNA is a 4-year-old spayed female dog. She’s a white and brindle hound dog mix who needs a permanent home with a kind family. Lorna’s adoption number is 072207N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Reba or Lorna with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.