SNATCHER is a 4-year-old neutered male dog. A spotted white and mahogany Beagle mix, he is heartworm positive, but his treatment has already been paid for. If you’d like to give Snatcher a forever home, his adoption number is 091102N.
CAROL is 1-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. This sweet gray tabby is looking for a loving family to give her lots of love and lap time. Carol’s adoption number is 092908N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Snatcher or Carol with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.