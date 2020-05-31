BRIA is a 6-month-old female dog. She’s thought to be a Catahoula Leopard mix. This sweet girl needs a permanent home with lots of love. Bria’s adoption number is 031306N.
TANG is a 2-year-old neutered male cat. He’s an orange and white domestic shorthair who is FIV positive. Tang would love a forever home with a kind owner. His adoption number is 021807N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Bria or Tang with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.