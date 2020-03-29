DOROTHY is a 7-year-old spayed dog. She’s a brown and white Shepherd mix who doesn’t need to spend any more time in an animal shelter. Dorothy would love a forever home. Her adoption number is 050810H.
TIG is a 1-year-old tan male dog. He’s thought to be a Boxer mix. He needs a permanent, loving home. Tig’s adoption number is 112504M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Dorothy or Tig with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.