DAHLIA is a 3-year-old spayed female dog who is looking for a kind family. This Merle brown and black Labrador-Retriever mix has been treated for heartworms. Dahlia’s adoption number is 052908N.
HARLEY QUINN – don’t you love her name already? – is a spayed female domestic shorthair cat. This gray tabby is 10 months old and looking for a forever home. Harley Quinn’s adoption number is 082804N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Dahlia or Harley Quinn with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.