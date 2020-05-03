PATTI is an 8-month-old spayed female dog. She’s a mahogany and black Chihuahua/Dachshund mix who doesn’t need to spend any more time in an animal shelter. Patti would love a forever home. Her adoption number is 111417M.
EVERSON is a 2-year-old neutered male dog. With black and brown coloring, he’s thought to be a Labrador Retriever/Boxer mix. He needs a permanent, loving home. Everson’s adoption number is 022805N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Patti or Everson with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.