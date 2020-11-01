LACY is a 5-year-old spayed female dog. She’s a black-and-white spotted Terrier/Pit Bull mix who is looking for a forever home. Lacy’s adoption number is 071512N.
VERA is an 8-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat. This regal tan and gray tabby would like a real home with a loving family. Vera’s adoption number is 092802N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Lacy or Vera with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.