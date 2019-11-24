KACEY is a 13-month-old female domestic shorthair cat. She is quite handsome with her snowshoes and tuxedo markings. Her bright green eyes will melt your heart. She can’t wait to find a forever family. Kacey’s adoption number is 102410M.
MAINE is a 19-month-old male brown-brindle dog. He's thought to be a little bit Shepherd and a little bit Belgian Malinois. He’s ready to find a permanent, loving home. Maine’s adoption number is 041203M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Kacey or Maine with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.