ANGUS is a 2 1/2-year-old neutered male dog. This black and white Labrador/Mastiff-mix is looking for a forever home. Angus' adoption number is 061201Q.
MARBLE is a 3-year-old female cat. This domestic longhair tortoiseshell beauty needs a loving family to take her in. Marble's adoption number is 111704Q.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Angus or Marble with a good home, call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $100 to $175. Adoption fees for cats and kittens range from $80 to $100. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
