VISION is a domestic male shorthair cat who’s just 6 months old. This handsome boy is one of several black cats at the shelter waiting for adoption. Vision’s adoption number is 080210M.
PRINCE CAPPACHINO is a 7-year-old tan and white neutered male dog. He’s thought to be a little bit Alaskan Husky and a little bit Red Heeler. Cappy’s been featured here before but, sadly, he’s still looking for a permanent home. Prince Cappachino’s adoption number is 032801M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Vision or Prince Cappachino with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.