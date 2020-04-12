TIG is an an 18-month-old tan male dog. He’s thought to be a Boxer mix. He needs a permanent, loving home. Tig’s adoption number is 112504M.
TUCK is a 1-year-old mixed-breed dog with special needs. He’s heartworm positive, but has a treatment sponsor. Tuck is crate-trained, but not good with kids. He needs a single-dog home. Tuck’s adoption number is 031702N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Tig or Tuck with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.