CAGE is a 2-year-old spayed female dog. She’s a tan and white Bull Terrier/Retriever mix who is looking for a kind family and a forever home. Cage’s’s adoption number is 022722M.

BOUDREAUX is a 19-month-old male dog. He is a black and brown and thought to be a Boxer mix. Boudreaux needs to be the only dog in the home. His adoption number is 050816N.

IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Cage or Boudreaux with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.

Note: The shelter is in need of peanut butter, bleach, laundry detergent and treats.