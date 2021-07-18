PO is a 6-year-old neutered male dog. This black and white American Terrier/Pit Bull mix is looking for a loving family. Po’s adoption number is 042315P.
SARABI is a 3-month-old female domestic shorthair cat. This black and orange tortoiseshell kitten needs a forever home. Sarabi’s adoption number is 060419P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Po or Sarabi with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.