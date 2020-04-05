FELICIA is an 11-month-old spayed female dog. A terrier/pit bull mix, she’s not good with cats, small children or babies, and she’s heartworm positive. If you are that special home Felicia is looking for, her adoption number is 010504N.
PONKY is a 2-year-old black male dog. He’s thought to be a Rottweiler/Labrador mix. He needs a permanent, loving home. Ponky’s adoption number is 030104N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Felicia or Ponky with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.